CTU backs stronger Maori representation in local democracy

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi welcomes the Government’s introduction of the Local Electoral (MÄori Wards and MÄori Constituencies) Amendment Bill as a much needed leveling of the playing field for MÄori representation.
CTU Vice-President MÄori Syd Keepa says the elimination of the current double standard for wards is long overdue. "There’s no reason there should be a different, more difficult, set of rules for creating a MÄori ward than a general ward other than to create an extra barrier to representation for MÄori."
"That can be seen in the way the binding referendum process has been used to stop the creation of MÄori wards in councils around Aotearoa New Zealand. It’s wrong and it sets us back as a people, MÄori and non-MÄori, and as a nation."
"This law change will take that barrier away and is a very important step toward establishing fair MÄori representation in local decision making and honoring the Crown’s commitment to Te Tiriti."
"We thank the government, and Minister Mahuta, for showing good faith toward our people and restoring some justice to our local democracies," said Keepa.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice