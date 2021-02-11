Labour sending mixed messages on education - Paul Goldsmith

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 15:36

Labour’s messaging on New Zealand’s curriculum is confused and misses what is important to improve student achievement, National’s Education spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"On the one hand, Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti says the re-announced curriculum review will focus on ‘wellbeing, identities, language and culture’. On the other, Education Minister Chris Hipkins talks frequently about the need to do something about our falling achievement levels in maths.

"Well, which is it? Are we going to focus on wellbeing, identities, language and culture; or do we recognise that we need to do something to turn around our capability in maths - the foundation of so many fields of endeavour?

"National suggests a more basic proposition: making sure children are at school.

"More than 300,000 boys and girls are not regularly turning up to school. How can we expect our children to get a good education when they’re not even in class?"