Let's Get Wellington Moving stalled at the station - Michael Woodhouse

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 15:49

After much excitement that Let’s Get Wellington Moving was finally on the move, Wellingtonians will be rightly disappointed that the Independent Review has recommended the plan go back to the drawing board, National’s Transport spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

"News that the Independent Review has recommended LGWM be reset and a refreshed and more credible schedule be produced is a damning critique of one of the Government’s most important transport programmes.

"Treasury warned the Government back in 2019 it’s LGWM plan wasn’t up to scratch and by rushing the announcement in 2019 the Government has wasted two important years of transport progress for Wellington.

"LGWM continues this Government’s legacy of bungling transport projects, from the ever evolving disaster that is Light Rail, to Labour cancelling National’s Roads of National Significance, only to restart them again two years later.

"Transport Minister Michael Wood’s suggestion that officials come up with a new plan in just two weeks is incredibly reckless.

"While we want to see Wellington moving quickly, two weeks is hardly enough time to work out the best way to spend $6 billion of taxpayer money.

"Wellington deserves better than a Government that’s proven it can’t be trusted on transport."