New Zealand welcomes appointment of new WTO Director General - Damien O'Connor

Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 - 10:11

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization last night.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala will be the first female and first African Director General of the organisation. She has a strong background in international governance, having previously served in senior positions at the World Bank and as Nigeria’s Finance Minister.

Minister O’Connor also congratulated Korea’s Minister for Trade, Yoo Myung-hee, on her candidacy, and acknowledged her withdrawal from the race in order to facilitate consensus.

"Trade underpins global growth, helping to create jobs and alleviate poverty. The Covid-19 pandemic has seen significant downward trends in global trade, and trade will form an important part of the international recovery effort. It’s important that we have a strong multilateral framework at the WTO with effective leadership to guide Members’ efforts and undertake necessary reform," Damien O’Connor said.

"New Zealand looks forward to working with Dr Okonjo-Iweala to progress New Zealand’s negotiating priority of concluding ambitious disciplines on fisheries subsidies as soon as possible this year, and to resolve the long-standing impasse on the Appellate Body in order to maintain a two-tier binding dispute settlement system. There’s a lot to do before the Twelfth Ministerial Conference this year."