Petition calling for ban on conversion therapy gains huge momentum - Green Party

Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 - 10:19

Aotearoa New Zealand is getting on board in record numbers to call for an urgent ban on conversion therapy.

Following the launch of the Green Party petition at yesterday’s Big Gay Out in Auckland, more than 20,000 people have signed the petition, with around 100 New Zealanders currently signing a minute.

"It’s clear that the public feels strongly about banning conversion therapy, sooner rather than later," says Green Party Rainbow spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, who announced the petition.

"This petition will help ensure the voices of those Rainbow people who have been subjected to these awful practices will be heard.

"Rainbow people are being hurt and traumatised right now. Waiting to introduce this legislation risks the lives of those who are being their true, authentic selves."