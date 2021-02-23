Child poverty data shows disabled children, Maori and Pasifika 'being left behind'

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 14:17

The Green Party is disappointed that disabled children and MÄori and Pasifika children are still more likely to be living in poverty.

"Disabled children, MÄori and Pasifika children, and their whÄnau, continue to be disproportionately affected by our inadequate social support system, and this is unacceptable," said Green Party spokesperson for Child Poverty Reduction Jan Logie today

"And we don’t know the full picture of what has happened since the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"As we have seen from a number of recent reports, demand for food parcels has soared and many more people are seeking urgent help with housing.

"We must go further and faster to ensure all our tamariki can live good lives. Small changes in these figures only happen because of incremental policy changes, and they don’t protect our children from big shocks like COVID-19.

"We will continue to push for a Guaranteed Minimum Income of $325 per week, paid for by a Wealth Tax from six percent of the wealthiest New Zealanders, so more and more children can have a place to call home and food in their puku.

"During COVID-19, we saw our collective ability to work together to protect one another by making big changes in our lives. Let’s continue with more big changes to support all New Zealand’s children."