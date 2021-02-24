Government must not threaten funding cuts to silence community groups - Free Speech Coalition

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 12:20

The government must not use the threat of funding cuts to community organisations to silence its critics, says the Free Speech Coalition, after revelations that the Ministry of Health tried to prevent the Mental Health Foundation from publicly criticising it.

The foundation's CEO Shaun Robinson was told by a Ministry of Health official earlier this month that it was "going down a very dangerous path", after it put out a press release which raised concerns about the government‘s lack of action on mental health.

"The only implication of that can be that there was some threat to our funding," Robinson told Newshub. The foundation receives about half of its funding from the government. "What's concerning is I've heard from a range of other organisations in a range of other sectors that similar tactics have been applied to them," says Robinson.

Free Speech Coalition spokesperson Rachel Poulain says: "The issues raised by the Mental Health Foundation in its report are urgent and life-threatening. They need to be discussed openly, not hushed up or swept under the rug. We commend Mr Robinson for speaking out about this."