Green Party welcomes Maori wards amendment bill passing

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 08:44

The Green Party welcomes the passing of the Local Electorate Act Māori Wards Amendment Bill which ensures Māori have a say on local issues across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"We strongly tautoko this kaupapa that brings Māori to a decision making table especially within our local communities", says Green Party Māori Development spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

"The Green Party have long called for this reform, our Co-leader Marama Davidson formerly had a Members Bill on the issue, which was introduced in 2017 and voted down.

"This is a positive step towards affirming the kaitiakitanga of tangata whenua.

"I am extremely proud to have been a part of getting these amendments through the house, and look forward to working and supporting change for Māori.

"We commend the government on their mahi to pushing for Māori wards to finally be established".