Maori wards Bill passes third reading - Nanaia Mahuta

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 15:54

The Local Electoral (MÄori Wards and MÄori Constituencies) Amendment Bill passed its third reading today and will become law, Minister of Local Government Hon Nanaia Mahuta says.

"This is a significant step forward for MÄori representation in local government. We know how important it is to have diversity around the council table and this forms a part of the Government’s commitment to working to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi."

"We have heard the calls from councils, and from MÄori and non-MÄori across New Zealand, to make these changes and are supporting councils to increase MÄori representation by putting in place the same rules to establish MÄori wards as general wards for the 2022 local elections.

Over the last 20 years we have seen councils struggle to put in place decisions to institute MÄori wards. This Bill removes the poll option from the process for councils to establish MÄori wards and constituencies, and provides councils a new start at deciding whether to have MÄori wards at their next elections without the prospect of a poll looming ahead of them.

"These polls have proven to be an almost insurmountable barrier to councils trying to improve the democratic representation of MÄori interests. This process was fundamentally unfair to MÄori.

"What we have done in the House today will enable democratically elected local councils to ensure that their MÄori communities can have a voice around the council table," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"MÄori wards are an important step forward for many other councils that are seeking to improve the way they partner with and represent MÄori in their communities."

This Bill is a first step in a two-step process. Its focus is on supporting councils at their next elections in 2022. Enduring changes for the 2025 elections and beyond are being prepared and the Minister intends to bring another Bill to the House later in this Parliamentary term when those changes are ready.