Critical step to new housing deal for Pacific communities - Aupito William Sio

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 07:00

Today the Government has taken a key step to support Pacific people to becoming Community Housing providers, says the Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

"This will be great news for Pacific communities with the decision to provide Pacific Financial Capability Grant funding and a tender process to build capability in the community.

"This funding and the opening of the tender process is an important goal for the new Pacific Housing initiative and is part of this Government’s response to the growing housing needs in New Zealand," says Aupito William Sio.

"Budget 2020 delivered a package of up to $41.315 million to be distributed by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP). This important investment will lay the foundations and provide skills to help Pacific peoples into better housing and home ownership."

Today’s announcement includes:

- opening the Pacific Financial Capability Grant funding to enable Pacific organisations to deliver financial capability programmes, tools and resources to Pacific communities; and

- opening the tender process to identify a provider to support Pacific organisations to become registered Community Housing Providers.

"It is important government agencies work collaboratively to deliver the best outcomes for our communities."

Applications for the Financial Capability Grants and tender process will close in early April, with an evaluation process to follow before successful providers are announced in mid-2021.

"Affordable, quality housing is absolutely critical to the health and wellbeing of our Pacific families and communities. The Government believes everyone should have fair accessibility to home ownership in New Zealand," says Aupito William Sio.