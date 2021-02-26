2020 Residents Satisfaction Survey confirms Council is on 'the right track'

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 08:21

The Annual Grey District Council Resident Satisfaction Survey has just been completed. The survey measures the resident’s satisfaction with the Council and the services provided. The survey has been undertaken on Council’s behalf by Opinions Market Research Limited.

Highlights include improving satisfaction with the performance of the Mayor, Councillors and Council with the current results the highest since 2016. The latest results show an 81% Council approval rate up from 63% the previous year.

Residents still rate their library and the Westland Recreation Centre very highly with satisfaction levels reaching 97% and 90% respectively. residents also scored parks and reserves highly at 82%.

Council also measured residents’ perceptions about whether the District was a great place to live, with 88% agreeing. The top reasons listed are it is friendly with a sense of community; it is a good lifestyle (relaxed and quiet) and it is a beautiful place to live.

Mayor Tania Gibson said "I am very proud of Council and the way everyone has been working together. There is always room for improvement, however, it is great to have confirmation that we are moving in the right direction for the people of our district. I would like to personally congratulate the Library and Westland Recreation Centre staff on their achievements, especially customer service. These facilities are key hubs in our community and clearly, they do a fantastic job."

You can read the full report on our website, www.greydc.govt.nz/surveys.

Website: www.greydc.govt.nz/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreyDC