Air NZ on dangerous ground proposing health passport - NZ Outdoors Party

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 10:58

Air New Zealand and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) are on dangerous ground with their "Health Passport" policy for proof of a negative covid test or covid vaccine status for travelers. The NZ Outdoors Party is shocked that airlines are making health decisions that have such serious consequences. We believe that the enforcement of vaccination for international travel raises many concerns for medical freedom and the right to choose one’s own health care. We oppose the coercion of citizens into experimental medical procedures.

The WHO adverse reaction monitoring website has already recorded 1225 deaths and over 100,000 reactions so vaccination is not without serious risk. The medical safety data sheet states that the vaccine may not prevent Covid infection, and the Government admits it may not even prevent transmission which makes it all the more pointless.

The Outdoors Party Health Spokesperson Tracy Livingston says that "The passport creates a misleading impression that the vaccine protects against Covid and is safe. It doesn't help when our politicians and public health officials willfully refuse to tell the public about potential side effects. The public of New Zealand should not be coerced into being guinea pigs and must not be discriminated against if they decline a vaccine."

The Outdoors Party calls on all New Zealanders to boycott the "Health Passport" to show the current government and the airline industry that kiwis refuse to be used in this massive global experiment.

Outdoors Party Co-Leader, Lawyer Sue Grey states that the legislation around The NZ Bill of Rights and The Health and Disability Commission Act is very clear that the government cannot enforce mandatory or experimental medication. Holding a person hostage so they can’t travel or go to work without a medical procedure is extortion and criminal confinement. Ms Grey adds that the New Zealand government has anti-discrimination laws and will have to stop Air New Zealand going through with this new policy.

Any of the vaccines that IATA is wanting its passengers to have, will essentially be experimental with no research into long term safety or side effects. The Outdoors Party says that the covid passport discriminates against specific sectors of the community. Already the vaccine is associated with foetal deaths, plus questions have been raised about effects on fertility that are still unanswered. This 'passport' discriminates against those who have underlying health conditions, such as a history of allergies, for whom the vaccine is even more dangerous. And it discriminates against those of us who would prefer to develop natural immunity and would decline a vaccine for holistic health reasons.

Sue Grey says that customers need to know if Air New Zealand will now be liable for any vaccine injuries caused by the enforcement of their Covid passport.

The senseless part of covid passport, is that many of us already have natural immunity to SARS-COV2. Italian researchers have established that Italy had SARS-COV2 far earlier than realised and there is little doubt that New Zealand, with its large tourism trade, had also been experiencing a novel infectious agent for many months. Overseas researchers have found more than half their test subjects had already acquired immunity to SARS-COV2 proteins. Tracy Livingston says if the government hadn’t banned the importation of antibody tests, we’d be able to test who has acquired immunity and may well find that neither the vaccine nor the health passport are needed.

The Outdoors Party is not unsympathetic to the struggles of the airlines with the down turn in international travel but says that forcing travelers to sign up to a covid health passport is not the answer to getting people back into international travel. Instead the government should be encouraging those treatments that have been found to be safe and effective, allow the import of anti-body testing, and use that information to not just save lives but save airlines.

It is already well known that flying increases your risk of colds and flu symptoms, so protecting passengers health has rationale. The way to do that is to encourage travellers to use what has been proven effective - high dose vitamin C (one tablet hourly while flying), optimising vit D and Zinc levels before flying, getting adequate sleep, immune boosters such as colostrum, Echinacea and elderberry.