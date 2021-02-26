Dutch Parliament declares Uyghur genocide, NZ Parliament should too - Uyghur Solidarity NZ

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 11:41

Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa NZ welcomes the declaration by the Dutch parliament recognising that the systematic, horrific oppression of the Uyghurs is genocide.

"The world must be united in standing against these abuses of human rights. We encourage the New Zealand Parliament to make a declaration that the treatment of the Uyghurs amounts to genocide by the United Nations definition," says spokesperson Eliana Darroch.

"The oppression being endured by millions of Uyghurs in their homeland, East Turkestan, also known as Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is hellish. Though the authoritarian regime has attempted to prevent the release of evidence, survivors' accounts and leaked documents shed light on the unimaginable suffering taking place."

"The 'vocational education and training centres' are concentration camps where brutal, inhumane treatment and torture occurs, along with brainwashing to break the spirit of the Uyghurs and eradicate thousands of years of unique culture"

"We are heartened to see that the Netherlands has joined the growing list of nations willing to show integrity on this issue. We sincerely hope and expect the New Zealand Parliament to follow suit and make a declaration recognising the Uyghur genocide."

"Uyghurs are suffering in ways the world promised would 'never again' happen. We must use our country's positive reputation in the international community to actually support the Uyghurs by standing up, speaking out with other countries, and progressing this issue through United Nations mechanisms."

"UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has called for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to have urgent and unfettered access to East Turkestan/ Xinjiang."

"China often posits itself as a nation whose internal politics shouldn't be interfered with, however China's government is subjecting East Turkestan and the people from there to imperialism, as it is a region rich with natural resources. Uyghurs, alongside other minority groups from East Turkestan, have their own culture and identity, which have been brutally repressed."

"It is the moral obligation of the international community to support the Uyghurs by halting the genocide. We acknowledge that the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the United States of America are also guilty of imperialism, and have their own track record of human rights abuses. However, we support human rights for Uyghurs and a safe end to the genocide. We support the declaration of genocide by the Netherlands and back the call by the UK for the United Nations to investigate and prevent further abuses of human rights."