A win for Pasifika Communities to have a stable home - Teanau Tuiono

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 14:17

The Green Party welcome the Government announcement to support Pasifika peoples to become Community Housing Providers.

"The Green Party believe everyone should have a warm, dry, stable home, including Pasifika peoples who call Aotearoa home", said Green Party spokesperson for Pasifika Peoples Teanau Tuiono.

"It is important we acknowledge that there is a housing crisis which also affects our Pasifika communities.

"Community Housing Providers are an important part of the solution to the housing crisis, and Pasifika housing providers will be in touch with the realities of our community’s housing needs.

"I want to commend the government for realising that there needs to be resources in our community around financial capability for homes.

"This is also a way for us to build Pasifika capabilities within small businesses that focus on the needs of our community.

"We support the Government’s announcement made this morning. We need to use all the tools in the toolbox to solve the housing crisis and empowering Pasifika housing providers and other community housing providers is an important tool."