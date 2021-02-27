Yo-yo lockdown disappointing - Collins

Saturday, 27 February, 2021 - 22:12

The new lockdown in Auckland and Level 2 for the rest of the country will be disappointing for all, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

"No one wants to be yo-yoing in and out lockdown.

"National said the decision to go out of Level 3 on February 17 was a bold and ambitious call.

"At the time we still didn’t know the source of the original case, there were two new community cases of the more transmissible strain that day, and not all of the high school students had been tested.

"Now Auckland is back in lockdown with all the consequences that brings.

"We need to consider tougher penalties against those who are not following public health advice around isolation and testing.

"All New Zealanders will be frustrated at the level of non-compliance. Relying on people to do the right thing looks to have reached its limits and we may need tougher penalties to make sure everyone follows the rules.

"We urge Aucklanders affected by isolation measures and requests for testing to follow public health advice and orders."