North Auckland gets public transport upgrade - Michael Wood

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 08:41

The newly completed Hibiscus Coast Bus Station will help people make better transport choices to help ease congestion and benefit the environment, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said today.

Michael Wood and Phil Goff officially opened the Hibiscus Coast Bus Station which sits just off the Northern Motorway at Silverdale.

The station features a coffee kiosk, artwork, ticket and AT HOP top-up machines and well-lit waiting areas. There are also 90 new park and ride spaces, and covered cycle parking.

Michael Wood said the new modern station will help commuters make the shift to public transport.

"The station now has more than 600 spaces for commuters to leave their cars and take the bus. We know when we give people real transport choices they take them - which helps to reduce emissions and congestion.

"We’re building more infrastructure to improve public transport across Auckland, including the Eastern Busway, Puhinui Interchange, and the Northwest bus improvements," Michael Wood said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said this station can now function as a modern, comfortable, world class public transport interchange, giving more people better access to other parts of the Auckland region

"The success of the North Shore bus network shows that people will use public transport if it is frequent, fast and reliable.

"The Hibiscus Coast Bus Station will improve the experience of catching the bus for those already using the station and will encourage more people to use these services.

"This will help to reduce traffic congestion for those who do drive, while lowering transport carbon emissions, which make up more than 40 per cent of Auckland’s emissions profile," Phil Goff said.

All buses leave from four stops, with high frequency Northern Express services running to Auckland city centre and connecting with local services to fast growing areas in Waiwera, Orewa, Silverdale, Whangaparaoa and Warkworth.

The project was co-funded by Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Total funding was $23.4 million, with $11.7 million from Waka Kotahi.