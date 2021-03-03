Iwi has a solution - National Maori Housing Conference

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 09:06

Over 500 participants consisting of local, regional and national government agencies, iwi leaders, marae representatives, hapu claimant groups, kaumatua and ministers gathered for the National Maori Housing Conference held at Clubs Hastings on the 25-26 February 2021.

The Conference setting created the best platform whether you wanted to hear the presentations or network in the outdoor space, it was a great layout to share, connect and gain momentum for progressing solutions for whanau.

"We can help this government with their housing crisis", says Chairman, Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, Ngahiwi Tomoana. "Ngati Kahungunu has land, has plans and many helping hands, including whanau, local councils, and businesses", "Trust us, we know what we're doing" "Invest in the region and we'll lead the country", "We can save $20million a year that government is spending on emergency housing in Hawkeā's Bay". "Te Puni Kokiri and Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga are already leading the way", says Ngahiwi.

Now is the time to act and make a difference while our government is renewing and correlating their energy spaces. In a summary of the conference one young woman said in her comments, "We are positive disrupters and we need that disruption to make an impact to create change. We need to mobilise ourselves to respond effectively", she said.