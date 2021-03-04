Latest OIA, LGOIMA data released

Thursday, 4 March, 2021 - 11:42

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier today released his latest Official Information Act (OIA) and Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) data[1].

In the six months from 1 July to 30 December 2020, the Ombudsman received 667 OIA complaints, a 17 per cent increase on the previous six months. The number of LGOIMA complaints received was 141, an eight per cent decrease.

"The number of complaints I receive under both Acts fluctuates, according to the time of the year and external events", Mr Boshier says.

"I remain concerned about the number of complaints that concern delays in making decisions on official information requests", Mr Boshier says.

"For the last six months of 2020, 18 per cent of LGOIMA and 28 per cent of OIA complaints concerned a delay".

"The purpose of OIA and LGOIMA is to progressively increase the availability of official information", Mr Boshier says. "I encourage agencies and local authorities to emphasise transparency".