Most vulnerable must be prioritised in vaccine rollout - Julie Anne Genter

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 14:17

The Green Party is calling for a more coordinated approach to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout so that those more vulnerable to the virus are unequivocally prioritised first.

"Overseas in jurisdictions like Australia we are seeing a coordinated, phased approach to COVID-19 vaccination that gives priority to the elderly, Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders, border and health workers, and those with underlying health conditions," Green Party COVID-19 response spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said today.

"The coordinated approach is broken into five categories that are staggered out, 1a, 1b, 2a, 2b, and 3. Australians can use a simple online eligibility checker to find out when they are due for the vaccine based on their health, age, ethnicity, and job.

"Once they’ve filled out the simple eligibility check, Australians are given clarity on when they are due for vaccination, for example those in category 1b will start receiving vaccinations in mid-March 2021.

"We need a clear coordinated approach which prioritises our most vulnerable right now. To not have this system already clear and publicly available like our neighbours in Australia is unacceptable.

"We have done such an excellent job at keeping COVID-19 largely out of New Zealand, but a coordinated, fair and equitable vaccine rollout is critical to ensure this good work continues."