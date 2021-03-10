Greens say Rocket Lab launch breaches National Security

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 11:53

The Green party supports the open letter to the Government about Rocket Lab threats to New Zealand’s security, sovereignty and national interests.

"I want to stand in support of Mahia locals and peace advocates for speaking up about Mahia being used as a Launchpad by the US Military", says Green Party spokesperson for Security and Intelligence Teanau Tuiono.

"We support the call to suspend the granting of licences for space-launch activities on behalf of US military agencies and to reverse the Gunsmoke-J permit which is scheduled to be part of the next Rocket Lab launch.

"Gunsmoke-J belongs to the US Army’s Space and Missile Defence Command (SMDC) and is designed to improve US missile targeting capabilities during combat.

"The Government has a moral responsibility to make sure technologies sent into orbit by New Zealand companies from New Zealand soil do not assist other countries' armies to wage war.

"The launch of a satellite that enables weapons of war to more precisely target people does not comply with the principle for authorising New Zealand space activity, approved by Cabinet in 2019. It states ‘space activities should be conducted in a way that does not jeopardise human safety (including the safety of people in space).’

"We should only support launches that have peaceful purposes enabling the weaponisation of space will only make us a US military target."