Unit Titles Member’s Bill passes first reading

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 20:20

Today’s passing of my Member’s Bill reforming the Unit Titles Act is a win for thousands of Kiwis who have been wrangling with unfit legislation for years, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

Ms Willis’ Member’s Bill modernises and updates the Unit Titles Act. The Act provides the legal framework governing arrangements for multi-unit dwellings, such as apartments.

It improves the way information is disclosed to prospective buyers; strengthens the governance arrangements of body corporates and changes the rules around how funding of long-term infrastructure projects in buildings are worked out.

"Apartment living is part of the solution to the housing emergency New Zealand is facing so we need to remove barriers to more people doing this," Ms Willis says.

"Current legislation isn’t fit for purpose. It was designed when apartment living was relatively new and creates headaches for owners and prospective buyers to navigate, so I’m delighted reform is one step closer.

"This bill is the result of the tireless work of my former colleague, Nikki Kaye, who engaged with dozens of stakeholders in Auckland Central and across the country. The bill’s unanimous support is a testament to the work she has done.

"I am grateful to my colleagues across Parliament who have voted to pass this bill at first reading.

"I’m looking forward to a constructive select committee process where further refinements can be made and where interested parties can share their views on additional changes that may be needed."