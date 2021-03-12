Drop-in sessions for draft Freedom Camping Bylaw - council

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 08:03

Council is holding three drop-in sessions to provide assistance and information for those wanting to make a submission on the draft Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021.

Consultation is currently open on the draft bylaw, reviewed to address issues arising from freedom and summer camping in the district.

The drop-in sessions are not community meetings but rather an opportunity to speak to staff about what is being proposed, receive information and support to make a submission.

The draft bylaw establishes the seasonal freedom camping season from Labour weekend to April 30 and permits will be free.

Seasonal freedom camping areas and services would remain the same, with the exception of the northern end of Turihaua Point which will close to campers due to rapid erosion in the area.

Under the draft bylaw, freedom camping in the urban area will only be permitted in self-contained vehicles in five locations at Midway, Kaiti Beach, Bright Street, the Pines and Makorori to protect the environment and ensure public access.

Outside of those locations, freedom camping on streets and in car parks in the Gisborne urban area, Wainui, Ōkitu and Sponge Bay would be prohibited.

The full draft bylaw and statement of proposal can be viewed on our website.

Public drop-in session schedule:

Monday March 15 from 10am-1pm at Council customer services - 15 Fitzherbert St

Thursday March 18 from 12-3:30pm at Council customer services - 15 Fitzherbert St

Tuesday March 23 from 6-8pm in the Mahutonga room at HB Williams Memorial Library - 34 Bright St