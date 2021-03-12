Pasifika Calls for the protection our seas - Teanau Tuiono

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 09:18

The Green Party supports calls from around the Pacific to stop harmful fishing practices such as bottom trawling, stop using our seas to dispose of waste, and ban deep sea mining in their territories.

"The ocean is the foundation of Pasifika cultural and historical identities that links communities here to our island homelands," says Teanau Tuiono, Green Party spokesperson for Oceans and Fisheries (Pacific Peoples) and Pacific Peoples.

"Throughout the region, customary association with the sea forms the basis of present-day social structures, livelihoods and tenure systems, as well as traditional systems of stewardship governing its use. At its core it is about relationships - our relationship with the sea and understanding that the sea is a myriad of living relationships.

"We need to stop treating the ocean like an endless packet of chocolate chip biscuits that just magically fills itself. The seas are a living taonga and that the multitude of species and the habitats they call home are crucial to a healthy planet.

"Dirty fishing - bottom trawling affects seamounts and deep sea corals and sponges rather than dolphins so dirty fishing practices, such as bottom trawling on seamounts must stop. It’s like chopping down a kauri forest to catch a kereru - we don’t do that on land, we shouldn’t do it in the ocean.

"We also support Pacific voices that are calling for the ban of deep sea mining in their territories. Acknowledging the potential resulting biodiversity loss, including many known endemic species.

"We must support those who know that it is not just about today, but about our children and their children. We must think seven generations ahead."