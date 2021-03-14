Niue welcomes quarantine free travel with NZ

Sunday, 14 March, 2021 - 11:32

Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi and the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern have announced passengers from Niue can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand on Tuesday 23 March Niue time (Wednesday 24 March New Zealand time).

Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi says Niue is unique as one of the few countries in the world that is completely free of COVID-19.

"This COVID-19 Free status is significant for the ongoing health and safety of Niue as well as the opportunities it creates for trade and the resumption of travel destination to New Zealand," says Premier Dalton.

Prime Minister Ardern adds that Niue has no reported cases of COVID-19.

"Niue’s stringent border controls mean we can be confident it is safe to commence quarantine-free travel to New Zealand from Niue," Jacinda Ardern said.

Premier Dalton Tagelagi says, "Niue welcomes being able to travel to New Zealand without the need to quarantine. It will enable Niuean’s to receive essential healthcare, access education and economic opportunities, and reconnect with their families in New Zealand."

Niue will maintain its current border settings and so only people with Government approval may enter Niue, and then they will need to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Premier Dalton adds that GON’s primary aims are to keep Niue free of COVID-19 and to prepare for the island’s economic recovery through tourism and trade.

Officials of both governments will continue to work towards ensuring all safety protocols and response capabilities are in place for the resumption of two-way quarantine free travel between the two countries.