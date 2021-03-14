Quarantine travel to New Zealand from Niue

Sunday, 14 March, 2021 - 12:19

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Premier of Niue Hon Dalton Tagelagi have announced passengers from Niue can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand on March 24 NZT (March 23 Niue time).

Prime Minister Ardern says Niue has no reported cases of COVID-19 and its stringent border controls mean we can commence quarantine-free travel to New Zealand from Niue.

Premier Tagelagi says Niue welcomes being able to travel to New Zealand without the need to quarantine.

"Niue is one of the few countries in the world that is completely free of COVID-19 and we pride ourselves on protecting our people through maintaining our borders and health system.

"This one-way quarantine free travel will enable Niueans to receive essential healthcare, access education and economic opportunities, and reconnect with their families in New Zealand."

The Premier adds Niue will maintain its current border settings, so only returnees with government approval may enter Niue and will need to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.

Officials of both governments are working towards ensuring all safety protocols and response capabilities are in place for the resumption of two-way quarantine free travel between the two countries.

Further information on safety protocols for travel

To be eligible to enter New Zealand, people in Niue must meet particular conditions including:

not having been overseas outside of Niue or New Zealand in the past 14 days; not having had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days; having maintained physical distancing (to the greatest extent practicable) from any person, at the airport at which they arrive, who did not arrive from Niue; having worn a face covering while in the airport at which they arrived in New Zealand; and there are no reasonable grounds (as determined by a suitably qualified health practitioner) to suspect that the person may have COVID-19. That might include, among other things:

- having had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days;

- having any COVID-19 symptoms; and

- be awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

New Zealand public health officials will be undertaking random temperature checks of passengers on all flights arriving from Niue into New Zealand.

Auckland Airport will use a streamlined Safe Travel Path to process passengers arriving quarantine-free from Niue.

The Safe Travel Path creates separation from other arriving passengers by giving quarantine-free travel zone flights exclusive use of the international terminal for arrivals processing - with no other arriving flights within 90 minutes either side of the scheduled arrival time.