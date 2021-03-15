Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 12:16

WhÄnau and communities in TairÄwhiti-East Coast, Northland-Tai Tokerau and the Bay of Plenty are set to benefit from a funding boost for MÄori Trades and Training, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

"The Government is continuing to support MÄori into work and training by investing $5.5m to help up to 150 MÄori train and gain qualifications.

"The funding recipients are Maniaia SAFE Forestry School and the ICONIQ Group in TairÄwhiti-East Coast, North Drill Ltd in Northland-Tai Tokerau and Minginui Nursery in the Bay of Plenty.

"The four funding recipients are providing high quality programmes to help their regions’ rangatahi get the training and qualifications they need to find long-term jobs in their local communities.

"But these programmes are about more than just learning new skills. They also provide rangatahi with the pastoral care, guidance, qualifications and confidence to productively participate in their local communities, while also helping build a stronger economy.

"Rangatahi will be taught how to safely work in forestry, acquire horticulture nursery skills and get the experience needed to get jobs in the drilling, mining and quarrying industries. Alternatively they will learn how to build safe, warm, healthy homes, benefitting their whÄnau and the neighbourhoods they live in.

"Today’s announcement is focused on regions where we want to engage with MÄori and rangatahi who have been impacted by COVID-19, or who are not in education, employment or training. We want to help MÄori get the training and qualifications they need, in order to find long-term jobs.

"MÄori Trades and Training sits alongside other Government programmes like Apprenticeship Boost, Mana in Mahi and He Poutama Rangatahi. These programmes underline the Government’s commitment to creating greater pathways and opportunities for people to get into sustainable employment, education or training," Carmel Sepuloni said.