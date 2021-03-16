Taxpayers' Union welcomes new Chair Ashley Church

Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 - 08:14

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union has welcomed Ashley Church as its new Chairman. Mr Church replaces Barrie Saunders, who has stepped down after three years in the role.

Ashley Church is the former CEO of the Property Institute of New Zealand and the Newmarket Business Association and a current director of the Israel Institute of NZ. He was a Napier City Councillor for three terms in the 1990s, and is a well-known columnist and media commentator on property and politics.

Mr Church says, "I've been an observer and supporter of the work of the Taxpayers' Union for a number of years and had no hesitation in accepting an invitation to join the Board of the Union in 2020. The Union's mission of lower taxes, less waste, and more transparency closely aligns with my own values and I’m now looking forward to taking a more direct role in its work. Given the challenges of COVID I don’t think there has ever been a time when holding the public sector to account and championing the interests of taxpayers has been more relevant or important."

Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, "As Chair, Barrie Saunders oversaw a period of growth for the union, with our number of subscribed members and supporters doubling to 59,000. He has provided level-headed leadership and tremendous generosity with his time and wisdom."

"I’d like to personally thank Barrie for his leadership of the organisation but also his personal mentoring and support of the staff, myself included. One of the best features of the Taxpayers’ Union is the smart, young staff who come through our student intern programme and more often than not end up staying on as permanent staff. I know Barrie’s regular visits to the office as Chair have been a highlight for staff and Barrie alike."