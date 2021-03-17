Horticulture sector facing a worker shortage crisis

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 - 15:43

Our horticulture sector is in crisis, it’s crying out for leadership and support, but the Government is failing to provide the resources needed so the industry can deliver for our rural communities and wider economy, National’s Horticulture spokesperson David Bennett says.

"Horticulture Minister Damien O’Connor has known about worker shortages in the industry for almost a year, but still hasn’t come up with a plan to address the issue.

"In fact, Minister O’Connor went so far to say projected shortages happen every season and have never been fully realised, seeming to forget that New Zealand’s borders have been shut and workers haven’t been able to get into the country like they normally would.

"The Ministry of Primary Industries has identified a worker shortage in the horticulture sector of up to 13,500 people. The Minister hasn’t listened to the concerns of growers who have been crying out for help for months.

"New Zealand’s horticulture sector is a $6.5 billion industry that drives employment across many regions of New Zealand. The industry has worked hard to build an international reputation for consistently high quality produce, but that reputation is at risk if they can’t deliver the product to consumers.

"The Minister should be supporting an industry that has strong environmental credentials and high returns for the New Zealand economy.

"Growers on the ground are desperate for leadership from the Government. It’s critically important the sector is told what the Government is planning to do, so they themselves can plan for the future.

"There has been no consistency from the Government in determining who can and can’t come to New Zealand and work, with people from the Cook Islands soon able to travel quarantine free to New Zealand, but other Covid-free Pacific Island countries have not been offered the same opportunity.

"Growers will be forced to make hard decisions around their productive capacity and will match this with their predicted labour supply and that will be to the detriment of downstream jobs for New Zealanders.

"Ultimately, consumers will be forced to pay when fruit and vegetable shortages inevitability lead to higher prices."