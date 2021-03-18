Papakainga housing project makes home ownership dream, a reality on Chatham Islands - Jackson

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 11:26

PapakÄinga housing project makes home ownership dream, a reality on Chatham Islands

An innovative PapakÄinga development project supporting low to median income MÄori whÄnau towards home ownership, is set to break ground in the Chatham Islands today.

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson said, the step towards addressing complex housing issues on the island will host five new homes by the middle of this year.

Te Puni KÅkiri is investing $974,760 towards the retained equity in the houses through its Te Ara Mauwhare initiative. In addition, $100,000 is funded by Sorted Kainga Ora and whÄnau navigation support, other whÄnau on the Islands.

"I mihi to the whÄnau who will live on the papakÄinga, who have just completed the Sorted Kainga Ora programme. They are putting their best foot forward by doing these courses to build their financial skills and prepare for home ownership."

The houses are being built offshore and will arrive by barge by mid-year. The ceremony marks the start of work on infrastructure and site works that are needed before the houses arrive.

"Building houses on the Chatham Islands (RÄkohu/Wharekauri) is difficult logistically and made even harder because banks don’t readily lend there. Plus it costs $100,000 more to build a house there, than it would to build on mainland New Zealand," Minister Jackson said.

The papakÄinga development is part of a $9m investment into innovative models that will support whÄnau MÄori into home ownership. Six trials are underway across New Zealand, which will develop approximately 70 new homes for whÄnau to purchase under rent-to-own and shared ownership models.

The homes are being built as the first stage of the Sandstones papakÄinga, thanks to a bespoke rent-to-buy model that recognises that bank finance is not readily available on the Island. WhÄnau are expected to achieve ownership within 10 to 20 years. The homes are being built on land gifted to Chatham Islands Housing Partnership Trust by the Chatham Islands Enterprise Trust.