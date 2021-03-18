Poroporoaki: Miriama Rauhihi Ness - Willie Jackson

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 11:23

He maire tÅ«wao, mÄ te toki e tua.

The maire standing, in the forest must be felled by the adze

MÄoridom is mourning the loss of a true wÄhine toa and fighter for MÄori rights Miriama Rauhihi Ness, who passed away Monday, Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson says.

Miriama, epitomised the meaning of wÄhine toa and never wavered in her pursuit of justice for MÄori.

The former wife of musician Tigilau Ness and mother of singer Che Fu, was born in 1951, and grew up in the small settlement of Shannon, 28km southwest of Palmerston North.

"Miriama got an early taste of the injustice MÄori faced during her schooling. When her name was changed from Miriama to Miriam, because she was made to feel embarrassed to be MÄori. Miriama was told there was nothing good about being MÄori and remembered MÄori being portrayed unfavourably on television," Willie Jackson says.

In the 70’s the 18-year-old moved to Ponsonby to work in a sewing factory. It was here where her fight for injustice began. Miriama was elected union delegate and just six months into her job, had her work mates out on strike. This was because MÄori and Pacific Island workers were made to work through their designated breaks for no pay. Due to her dogged determination and the comradery of her peers, the workers came out on top.

"Standing up and fighting for those who were being taken advantage of, gave Miriama pride in her culture and set her on the path to fight for the rights of MÄori," Willie Jackson says.

The former NgÄ Tamatoa and Polynesian Panther member became a well-known advocate for MÄori and Pacific people, having witnessed their exploitation in central Auckland factories.

The NgÄti Whakatere/ NgÄti Taki Hiku descendant was one of the key organisers of the epic land march led by Dame Whina Cooper in 1975, where she was responsible for the March’s logistics. Spending months visiting every marae on the route, from the top of the North Island all the way to Wellington.

Miriama was held in high regard in the Ponsonby community, Pacific Island community and Te Ao MÄori, Willie Jackson says.

No reira e te tuahine, moe mai, moe mai, moe mai ra.