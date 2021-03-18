2021 Interns experience Parliament first hand

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 15:39

Interns from the Victoria University of Wellington have begun working in MPs’ offices, getting involved right at the heart of New Zealand’s Parliament.

The parliamentary internship programme is a great opportunity for students to see for themselves how New Zealand’s Parliament operates. Each intern has been accepted to work in an MP’s office and assist with research and other activities, while gaining valuable insights into parliamentary processes.

The interns spend one day a week at their assigned office, learning about the roles and responsibilities of MPs, and how the House and select committees work.

Awards to interns from 2020

Each year the Speaker's Prize is awarded to the year's most outstanding intern. In 2020 this award was shared by Campbell Garrett and Bonnie Hayvice. Bonnie was intern for Chlöe Swarbrick; Campbell was intern for Kieran McAnulty.

Their achievement was recognised by the Speaker, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, at a function held in March at Parliament.

Other opportunities

Beginning in 2012, two interns have been selected to follow their New Zealand parliamentary internship with a two-month internship at the United States Congress. That wasn’t possible for the 2020 interns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there is hope that the U.S. programme will resume.

About the internship programme

In 2021, the Victoria University of Wellington internship programme entered its 22nd consecutive year as an established part of the parliamentary environment. The programme is supported by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Parliamentary Service, and is supervised by Professor Stephen Levine.

Many former interns have gone on to work at Parliament and in ministerial offices, as well as in various government departments.

Find out more about the programme on the Victoria University of Wellington website.