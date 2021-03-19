Ngati Whatua Orakei tell their history on the anniversary of Te Tiriti signing - Kiri Allan

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 15:06

A new online resource launched today sharing the history of North Island iwi NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei - including their long association with TÄmaki Makaurau (Auckland), their Te Tiriti o Waitangi settlement and their aspirations for the future.

A collaboration between NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei and ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, this resource is the fifth story to be launched as part of the Ministry’s Te Tai Treaty Settlement Stories programme.

"I congratulate NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei on the launch of this new resource, which will be a source of insight and inspiration for their rangatahi, as well as all New Zealanders who want to learn about the history of Aotearoa," Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan says.

"Today is also an important day for the iwi as it marks the date in 1840 their tupuna Apihai Te Kawau signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi, signalling the beginning of a relationship with the Crown.

"Aotearoa New Zealand’s unique approach to managing and resolving matters of nationhood is internationally recognised, but we have much more to learn about each another.

"A wider public appreciation of our history, including increased awareness and deeper understanding of Te Tiriti settlements, builds capacity for compassion and unity in our communities," Kiri Allan says.

The online resource was launched at the Silky Otter Cinema in Årakei this morning, with a screening of selected short videos from the multi-media story.

The Te Tai Treaty Settlement story for NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei is available here: https://teara.govt.nz/en/te-tai/ngati-whatua-orakei-home (English)

https://teara.govt.nz/mi/te-tai/ngati-whatua-orakei-kainga (te reo MÄori)