New way of working designed to foster better mental wellbeing for Maori - Henare

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 10:03

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare, says creating new ways of procuring services for MÄori mental wellbeing will make a significant difference to MÄori over time.

"MÄori have poorer mental health and addiction outcomes and we need to develop services that are designed by MÄori, for MÄori," Peeni Henare said.

The Ministry of Health has brought together eleven Teina kaupapa MÄori primary mental health and addiction service providers to focus on the development of dedicated MÄori mental health outcomes.

Successful respondents have been split into two streams. The Tuakana stream is for larger, established MÄori providers with well-developed infrastructure and services. The Teina stream is an incubator stream for smaller or newly-established MÄori providers with proposals that are developed but would benefit from further support to get them contract and service delivery-ready.

This is part of a new procurement process that invests in time and innovation. It was designed after feedback from MÄori that typical procurement processes do not set MÄori organisations up for success.

"The Government listened and instead ran a much more flexible procurement process which enabled people to use different methods for submitting their ideas, including video."

"We found that there were some very promising proposals from the providers who registered their interest in the Teina stream. They were well linked within their local communities but needed more support to get to a contract stage.

"This is one way to make sure we are continuing to develop capability and invest time in developing new providers.

"By doing this we are demonstrating how dedicated we are to collaborative design, and sharing knowledge, rather than having providers competing against each other."

As well as an opportunity for whanaungatanga, the wÄnanga is to share information on service design, capacity management, governance, managing risk, service implementation and contract management.

"It’s really exciting to see the progress being made and the different approach that is being taken. This is a significant step in delivering positive outcomes for MÄori and I know it will make a big difference for our people."

The Ministry of Health will work with providers in the Teina stream to provide assistance and development throughout the procurement process. There are still more phases to work through, and it may be that not all eleven proposals are successful in this procurement round.

Announcements about new services resulting from the Tuakana stream are expected in the coming weeks.