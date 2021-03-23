Corrections Minister offers empty plan say justice advocates

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 12:00

Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis has published a letter he wrote to chief Corrections staff, calling on them to improve prison conditions. Prisoner advocacy group People Against Prisons Aotearoa says this is an empty gesture from a man with the power to set actual policy.

"Kelvin Davis is the Minister Responsible for running our country’s prison system, a system which we know tortures and abuses people," says People Against Prisons Aotearoa spokesperson Emilie RÄkete. "Kelvin has written a letter to Corrections, but he sets prison policy. He hasn’t banned pepper spray, he hasn’t banned solitary confinement, he hasn’t banned double bunking. This is a limp response from a man who oversaw the torture of prisoners."

In the letter, Davis calls on Corrections to address the treatment of women prisoners.

"Is Kelvin happy for Corrections to gas men in their cells? To force men to beg to be fed? Kelvin oversees a system in which human beings are systemically abused and denigrated. How many other people are being treated exactly like Mihi and Karma were treated, right now?"