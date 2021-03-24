Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 - 13:29

A ‘Call to Action’ to rename Hamilton streets - Stop glorifying murderers and rapists by naming streets after them!

Many street signs in Hamilton are named after murderers and rapists sent to Aotearoa from Great Britain to decimate and displace Maaori from their lands and resources reducing tribes in many instances to poverty.

The removal of a colonial statute from Hamilton has sparked the debate to rename Hamilton back to its original Maaori name Kirikiriroa. Donna Pokere-Phillips Te Paati Maaori representative for Hauraki Waikato says, "these colonial statutes and street names are a daily reminder of the devastating effects of British imperialism and its continuous impact on Maaori".

She said "these colonial symbolisms represent a painful part of our history that is still felt today by Maaori". For her she believes "this is a stark reminder of our brutal past and we as a society need to stop naming our streets after murderers and rapists who committed war crimes against unarmed men, women, children and the elderly by senselessly and shamefully killing and raping them, in the name of the British Empire".

There is a ‘call to action’ and a ‘petition’ being circulated by an organization, DONE - Decolonise Oppressive Names Everywhere. They are on a campaign to bring awareness to the atrocities committed by these men and why it is important to rename these street signs.

Pokere-Phillips says "it’s a way of decolonising our colonial past by renaming and reclaiming these street signs and giving them names, which better represent our community, to do this we need to first understand why we need to change these names".

Bryce Street named after John Bryce from Scotland (1833 - 1913) who personally directed the invasion of Parihaka. Bryce introduced the Native Land Sales Bill and the Native Land

Amendment Act, which secured unlawful individual land titles, without opportunity for Maori to oppose.

Cameron Street named after Duncan Cameron from Britain (1808 - 1888) who led a cowardly assault at Gate Pa and invaded the Waikato. Maori who did not escape the battles were trapped and killed for merely defending themselves.

Grey Street named after George Grey from Portugal (1812 - 1898) who invaded the Waikato by outnumbering troops. Grey managed the control and confiscation of Maori land totaling 33 million acres, of which 3 million were in the Waikato.

Von Tempsky Street names after Gustavus Von Tempsky was a Prussian soldier (1828 - 1868) massacred Maori at Orakau Pa. He attacked Rangiaowhia Village the food bowl of the Waikato killing innocent victims, young and old, burning houses, burning alive those who sought refuge in those houses. Women were raped in front of their children. As the village was occupied by women, children and older men the deaths are regarded as murder rather than an act of war.

Nixon Street named after Colonel Marmaduke Nixon, who led the Rangiaowhia cavalry charge was mortally wounded. His remains were interned at the Nixon memorial in Otaahuhu, Auckland.

Selwyn Street named after Bishop George Augustus Selwyn, garrison chaplain supported the invasion of the Waikato where he was frequently seen riding on horseback on the frontlines with the British and colonial forces. Bishop Selwyn’s involvement in the Rangiaowhia attack in 1864, damaged his and the church’s relationship with Maaori, which is still felt today.

Hamilton City Council have the power to enable removal of these street names immediately - in the same way that Bridge Street became Anzac Parade overnight!

Once signs are removed, appropriate process makes way for healing. Te Tiriti o Waitangi can be respectfully implemented as the street signs are replaced with names of those who hold honour and integrity to our history, present and future. While increasing pride for those residing in Kirikiriroa/Hamilton, this action benefits ALL New Zealanders!

http://chng.it/NBf7pQLnxS

Petition to Decolonise Oppressive Names Everywhere