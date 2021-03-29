One week training for frontline police pointless if officers not armed - SST

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 10:34

The fact that some frontline police are now deciding not to attend high-risk callouts due to fears of being shot and attacked is clear evidence that police need to be permanently armed, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"One weeks’ worth of extra training is pointless and won’t achieve a thing. It is clear that those officers are fearful due to not being able to defend themselves."

"The number of incidents involving firearms has exponentially escalated and the police have worn the brunt of that with increased violence and shootings against our officers."

"The time is now to arm our police."

"This means ensuring they are provided with all of the equipment they need to protect themselves and protect the public from this violence."

"This is tangible evidence that we are not allowing them to have the right equipment they know they need to do their jobs," says Mr Ball.

"Our communities are becoming less and less safe and the police are there to protect us. We need to arm them now before we see more police being shot."