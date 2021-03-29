Rocketlab failing to properly consult with Hapu - Kerekere

|
70 Rongomaiwahine descendants welcomed members of the Green Party’s MÄori Caucus, Te MÄtÄwaka, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere and Teanau Tuiono, to discuss concerns about RocketLab’s operations on the Mahia Peninsula.
"We heard the call from the uri to have the RocketLab removed. We are disappointed with the lack of information being given to the Ahi KÄ of Rongomaiwahine. RocketLab and the Government have missed the mark with honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi," says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Security and Intelligence Teanau Tuiono.
"It is a serious matter we are dealing with when shareholders of MÄori land are being missed during consultation processes to do with their whenua," said MP Tuiono.
"We support the whÄnau decision to submit an inquiry into the governments Space Policy as the Treaty Partner. The whÄnau have expressed there will be peaceful protesting until their message and call have been heard
"There is no excuse as to why affected whÄnau are being overlooked when a company wants to use land. Shareholders we have spoken to have not seen the contract with RocketLab, which shows the lack of consultation done with tangata whenua.
"It is a perception of segregation when there are two gates, one for MÄori and one for RocketLab when accessing the whenua. RocketLab accesses the whenua through an electric gate which needs a password to get through, while MÄori are required to enter through a standard farm gate over bumpy, gravel road before meeting the nicely sealed RocketLab road.
"This is an example of how easy it can be to tokenise partnerships with tangata whenua. This whÄnau have experienced the Government’s lack of understanding of Mana Motuhake and Tino Rangatiratanga.
"I will work to ensure the Government answers patai from the whÄnau who are unaware of the different RocketLab activities happening on MÄori land.
"Ko ngÄ whakaaro nui e rere ana ki te hapÅ« nÄ rÄtau, mÄtau i manaaki, i tiaki ki a NgÄi TÅ«, OtirÄ nÄ te nohonga o te kuia a Pauline Tangiora ki waenga tonu i ngÄ kÅrero i mahana ai te puna aroha."
Green Party spokesperson for MÄori Development Dr Elizabeth Kerekere attended as the Green Party MP based in Gisborne.
"The Green Party is very conscious of the impact of successive rocket launches on the whenua and moana of Mahia and Ikaroa-RÄwhiti. The whÄnau have seen the absence of local birds and kaimoana so we support the call from whÄnau for independent cultural and environmental impact assessments.
"We are here to work, represent, and push for the voices of MÄori to be heard in the halls of Te Whare Paremata. We thank ngÄ uri o Rongomaiwahine for your kÅrero. We have heard, and we will work with you to ensure there are no gates to separate and segregate you from your own whenua."
