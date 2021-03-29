Rocketlab failing to properly consult with Hapu - Kerekere

Monday, 29 March, 2021 - 14:02

70 Rongomaiwahine descendants welcomed members of the Green Party’s MÄori Caucus, Te MÄtÄwaka, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere and Teanau Tuiono, to discuss concerns about RocketLab’s operations on the Mahia Peninsula.

"We heard the call from the uri to have the RocketLab removed. We are disappointed with the lack of information being given to the Ahi KÄ of Rongomaiwahine. RocketLab and the Government have missed the mark with honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi," says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Security and Intelligence Teanau Tuiono.

"It is a serious matter we are dealing with when shareholders of MÄori land are being missed during consultation processes to do with their whenua," said MP Tuiono.

"We support the whÄnau decision to submit an inquiry into the governments Space Policy as the Treaty Partner. The whÄnau have expressed there will be peaceful protesting until their message and call have been heard

"There is no excuse as to why affected whÄnau are being overlooked when a company wants to use land. Shareholders we have spoken to have not seen the contract with RocketLab, which shows the lack of consultation done with tangata whenua.

"It is a perception of segregation when there are two gates, one for MÄori and one for RocketLab when accessing the whenua. RocketLab accesses the whenua through an electric gate which needs a password to get through, while MÄori are required to enter through a standard farm gate over bumpy, gravel road before meeting the nicely sealed RocketLab road.

"This is an example of how easy it can be to tokenise partnerships with tangata whenua. This whÄnau have experienced the Government’s lack of understanding of Mana Motuhake and Tino Rangatiratanga.

"I will work to ensure the Government answers patai from the whÄnau who are unaware of the different RocketLab activities happening on MÄori land.

"Ko ngÄ whakaaro nui e rere ana ki te hapÅ« nÄ rÄtau, mÄtau i manaaki, i tiaki ki a NgÄi TÅ«, OtirÄ nÄ te nohonga o te kuia a Pauline Tangiora ki waenga tonu i ngÄ kÅrero i mahana ai te puna aroha."

Green Party spokesperson for MÄori Development Dr Elizabeth Kerekere attended as the Green Party MP based in Gisborne.

"The Green Party is very conscious of the impact of successive rocket launches on the whenua and moana of Mahia and Ikaroa-RÄwhiti. The whÄnau have seen the absence of local birds and kaimoana so we support the call from whÄnau for independent cultural and environmental impact assessments.

"We are here to work, represent, and push for the voices of MÄori to be heard in the halls of Te Whare Paremata. We thank ngÄ uri o Rongomaiwahine for your kÅrero. We have heard, and we will work with you to ensure there are no gates to separate and segregate you from your own whenua."