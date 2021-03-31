Future-proofing arts, culture and heritage sector to adapt and thrive - Sepuloni

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 10:25

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni today announced the details of the first round of the Cultural Sector Innovation Fund, which includes a new approach to supporting bold ideas.

The Innovation Fund will be delivered through a nationwide series of events called Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa. This will be a rolling programme of events which will take place in regions across the motu.

"As part of the Government’s $374 million Arts and Culture COVID Recovery Programme, this Innovation Fund will support innovative arts, culture and heritage projects in Aotearoa," Carmel Sepuloni said. "The Fund also further supports the sector to adapt and thrive."

"Fittingly for a fund focused on innovation, I’m excited that Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa, provides us with an opportunity to take a different approach to its delivery - one that’s designed to support collaboration.

"I hear a lot of creative ideas from people who are passionate about arts, culture and heritage. This funding aims to bring those ideas to fruition, and comes with an opportunity for the sector to be bold.

"It provides support for the sector to work alongside others to collectively design more sustainable, resilient ways of working, and to remove barriers to access and participation for everyone.

"Over two and a half days participants in Te Urungi will be supported by mentors and experts to collaborate and develop their ideas. At the end of each event, the most promising projects will receive funding to support their further development.

"There is also a focus on supporting projects that will help safeguard mÄtauranga MÄori while nurturing the innovation potential of this rich system of indigenous knowledge.

"The ambition with Te Urungi is to nurture an ongoing, collaborative ecosystem dedicated to exploring innovative solutions around arts, culture and heritage for the duration of this Fund and beyond," Carmel Sepuloni said.

The name of the events programme, Te Urungi, references the steering paddle of the waka hourua. This paddle guides these ocean-going waka, driving them towards their destination with stability and agility. An apt metaphor for our collective innovation journey.

Registrations are open to teams and individuals who work in arts, culture and heritage, as well as communities, the tech sector, entrepreneurs and others.

We want to hear from anyone who has an idea for an innovative project with the potential to increase sustainability, access and participation or commercial opportunities within the sector.

Face-to-face Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa events will be held around the country, beginning in Te Whanganui-a-Tara the Wellington region on 30 April-2 May. There will also be online events, the first is scheduled for 12 May. Details of further events will be announced as they are confirmed.

You can watch the Launch Video for Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa by clicking here.

Te whakauka i te ao toi, te ahurea me ngÄ taonga.

NÄ te Minita ManatÅ« Taonga, a Carmel Sepuloni ngÄ kÅrero i tuku i tÄnei rangi mÅ te wÄhanga tuatahi o te tononga pÅ«tea Hinonga Toi, tÄtahi tahua pÅ«tea hei tautoko i ngÄ whakaaro taikaha o te ao toi.

Ko te hÅtaka hinonga nei e tukua atu ana mÄ Ätahi hui kua tapaina ki te ingoa, Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa, e horapa haere ana puta noa i ngÄ takiwÄ o te motu.

"Ka tika hoki mÄ Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa e whai wÄhi ai tatou kia whakarerekÄ i ngÄ Ähuatanga o te tuku pÅ«tea - mÄ tÄtahi ara tautoko, ara mahi ngÄtahi hoki."

"Ko tÄtahi wÄhanga o te pÅ«tea $374M, te HÅtaka Ora i te Mate Korona a te KÄwanatanga he tautoko i ngÄ hinonga mahi i ngÄ toi, te ahurea me ngÄ taonga i Aotearoa" tÄ Carmel Sepuloni. "Ka tautokohia tÄnei kaupapa i te hapori toi kia panoni, kia ora hoki.

"Kei te rongo au i ngÄ whakaaro auaha e puta ana i ngÄ tangata e hÄ«kaka ana ki ngÄ mahi toi, te ahurea me ngÄ taonga. MÄ tÄnei pÅ«tea e whai hua mai ai ÄrÄ whakaaro me te manawaroa hoki."

"MÄ tÄnei tahua pÅ«tea hoki e tautoko ngÄ rÅpÅ« ki te mahi tahi ki te whakarite i ngÄ ratonga toitÅ« me te turaki i ngÄ tauÄrai ki ngÄ wÄhi mahi mÅ te katoa.

"Ko Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa tÄtahi kaupapa tÅai e tÅ« ana i ngÄ rohe puta noa i te motu."

"I ngÄ rÄ e rua me te haurua o te hui ka tautokohia ngÄ kaiuru a Te Urungi, ngÄ kaihÄpai me ngÄ mÄtanga ki te wherawhera i Å rÄtou whakaaro. Hei te mutunga o ia hui, ka tukuna atu ngÄ pÅ«tea me ngÄ ratonga tautoko ki ngÄ hinonga whakaihu waka."

"Kei te tautoko hoki i ngÄ kaupapa e tiaki ana i te mÄtauranga MÄori me te poipoi i te pitomata o tÄnei ahurea taketake."

Ko te whÄinga a Te Urungi he poipoi i tÄtahi taiao toitÅ« e kaha nei te tautoko i te tÅ«huratanga i ngÄ ratonga tika mÅ te ao toi, te ahurea me ngÄ taonga mÅ te oranga o tÄnei Tononga PÅ«tea, haere ake nei." TÄ Carmel Sepuloni.

"Ko Te Urungi te ingoa o tÄnei kaupapa, he aronga ki te urungi i te waka hourua. MÄ tÄnei hoe ngÄ waka eke moana e Ärahi, e koke pÅ« ki te taunga e tika ana. Ka tika hoki tÄnei kupu whakarite hei tohu i te haerenga ngÄtahi a te tira"

"Kei te tÅ«whera te rÄhita ki ngÄ tÄ«ma me ngÄ tangata e mahi ana i te ao toi, te ahurea me ngÄ taonga, oti rÄ, ngÄ hapori, ngÄ kaimahi hangarau, me Ätahi atu. Kei te hiahia mÄtou kia rongo kÅrero i ngÄ tangata kua whakaarohia Ätahi kaupapa hinonga whakatipu i te toitÅ«tanga, te urutanga, ngÄ kaupapa arumoni rÄnei i waenga i te hunga mahi toi."

Kanohi-ki-te-kanohi - Te Urungi: Ka tÅ« Ätahi hui i te motu whÄnui, Ä, timata ai i Te Whanganui-a-Tara hei te 30 o PaengawhÄwhÄ ki te 2 o Haratua. Ka tÅ« hoki Ätahi hui Ä-ipurangi, Ä, ko te tuatahi ka tÅ« hei te 12 o Haratua. Ka puta ngÄ pÄnui mÅ Änei kaupapa a te wÄ ka taunakitia ngÄ whakaritenga.