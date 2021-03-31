Future-proofing arts, culture and heritage sector to adapt and thrive - Sepuloni

|
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni today announced the details of the first round of the Cultural Sector Innovation Fund, which includes a new approach to supporting bold ideas.
The Innovation Fund will be delivered through a nationwide series of events called Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa. This will be a rolling programme of events which will take place in regions across the motu.
"As part of the Government’s $374 million Arts and Culture COVID Recovery Programme, this Innovation Fund will support innovative arts, culture and heritage projects in Aotearoa," Carmel Sepuloni said. "The Fund also further supports the sector to adapt and thrive."
"Fittingly for a fund focused on innovation, I’m excited that Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa, provides us with an opportunity to take a different approach to its delivery - one that’s designed to support collaboration.
"I hear a lot of creative ideas from people who are passionate about arts, culture and heritage. This funding aims to bring those ideas to fruition, and comes with an opportunity for the sector to be bold.
"It provides support for the sector to work alongside others to collectively design more sustainable, resilient ways of working, and to remove barriers to access and participation for everyone.
"Over two and a half days participants in Te Urungi will be supported by mentors and experts to collaborate and develop their ideas. At the end of each event, the most promising projects will receive funding to support their further development.
"There is also a focus on supporting projects that will help safeguard mÄtauranga MÄori while nurturing the innovation potential of this rich system of indigenous knowledge.
"The ambition with Te Urungi is to nurture an ongoing, collaborative ecosystem dedicated to exploring innovative solutions around arts, culture and heritage for the duration of this Fund and beyond," Carmel Sepuloni said.
The name of the events programme, Te Urungi, references the steering paddle of the waka hourua. This paddle guides these ocean-going waka, driving them towards their destination with stability and agility. An apt metaphor for our collective innovation journey.
Registrations are open to teams and individuals who work in arts, culture and heritage, as well as communities, the tech sector, entrepreneurs and others.
We want to hear from anyone who has an idea for an innovative project with the potential to increase sustainability, access and participation or commercial opportunities within the sector.
Face-to-face Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa events will be held around the country, beginning in Te Whanganui-a-Tara the Wellington region on 30 April-2 May. There will also be online events, the first is scheduled for 12 May. Details of further events will be announced as they are confirmed.
You can watch the Launch Video for Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa by clicking here.
------
Te whakauka i te ao toi, te ahurea me ngÄ taonga.
NÄ te Minita ManatÅ« Taonga, a Carmel Sepuloni ngÄ kÅrero i tuku i tÄnei rangi mÅ te wÄhanga tuatahi o te tononga pÅ«tea Hinonga Toi, tÄtahi tahua pÅ«tea hei tautoko i ngÄ whakaaro taikaha o te ao toi.
Ko te hÅtaka hinonga nei e tukua atu ana mÄ Ätahi hui kua tapaina ki te ingoa, Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa, e horapa haere ana puta noa i ngÄ takiwÄ o te motu.
"Ka tika hoki mÄ Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa e whai wÄhi ai tatou kia whakarerekÄ i ngÄ Ähuatanga o te tuku pÅ«tea - mÄ tÄtahi ara tautoko, ara mahi ngÄtahi hoki."
"Ko tÄtahi wÄhanga o te pÅ«tea $374M, te HÅtaka Ora i te Mate Korona a te KÄwanatanga he tautoko i ngÄ hinonga mahi i ngÄ toi, te ahurea me ngÄ taonga i Aotearoa" tÄ Carmel Sepuloni. "Ka tautokohia tÄnei kaupapa i te hapori toi kia panoni, kia ora hoki.
"Kei te rongo au i ngÄ whakaaro auaha e puta ana i ngÄ tangata e hÄ«kaka ana ki ngÄ mahi toi, te ahurea me ngÄ taonga. MÄ tÄnei pÅ«tea e whai hua mai ai ÄrÄ whakaaro me te manawaroa hoki."
"MÄ tÄnei tahua pÅ«tea hoki e tautoko ngÄ rÅpÅ« ki te mahi tahi ki te whakarite i ngÄ ratonga toitÅ« me te turaki i ngÄ tauÄrai ki ngÄ wÄhi mahi mÅ te katoa.
"Ko Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa tÄtahi kaupapa tÅai e tÅ« ana i ngÄ rohe puta noa i te motu."
"I ngÄ rÄ e rua me te haurua o te hui ka tautokohia ngÄ kaiuru a Te Urungi, ngÄ kaihÄpai me ngÄ mÄtanga ki te wherawhera i Å rÄtou whakaaro. Hei te mutunga o ia hui, ka tukuna atu ngÄ pÅ«tea me ngÄ ratonga tautoko ki ngÄ hinonga whakaihu waka."
"Kei te tautoko hoki i ngÄ kaupapa e tiaki ana i te mÄtauranga MÄori me te poipoi i te pitomata o tÄnei ahurea taketake."
Ko te whÄinga a Te Urungi he poipoi i tÄtahi taiao toitÅ« e kaha nei te tautoko i te tÅ«huratanga i ngÄ ratonga tika mÅ te ao toi, te ahurea me ngÄ taonga mÅ te oranga o tÄnei Tononga PÅ«tea, haere ake nei." TÄ Carmel Sepuloni.
"Ko Te Urungi te ingoa o tÄnei kaupapa, he aronga ki te urungi i te waka hourua. MÄ tÄnei hoe ngÄ waka eke moana e Ärahi, e koke pÅ« ki te taunga e tika ana. Ka tika hoki tÄnei kupu whakarite hei tohu i te haerenga ngÄtahi a te tira"
"Kei te tÅ«whera te rÄhita ki ngÄ tÄ«ma me ngÄ tangata e mahi ana i te ao toi, te ahurea me ngÄ taonga, oti rÄ, ngÄ hapori, ngÄ kaimahi hangarau, me Ätahi atu. Kei te hiahia mÄtou kia rongo kÅrero i ngÄ tangata kua whakaarohia Ätahi kaupapa hinonga whakatipu i te toitÅ«tanga, te urutanga, ngÄ kaupapa arumoni rÄnei i waenga i te hunga mahi toi."
Kanohi-ki-te-kanohi - Te Urungi: Ka tÅ« Ätahi hui i te motu whÄnui, Ä, timata ai i Te Whanganui-a-Tara hei te 30 o PaengawhÄwhÄ ki te 2 o Haratua. Ka tÅ« hoki Ätahi hui Ä-ipurangi, Ä, ko te tuatahi ka tÅ« hei te 12 o Haratua. Ka puta ngÄ pÄnui mÅ Änei kaupapa a te wÄ ka taunakitia ngÄ whakaritenga.
