New funding to keep tamariki and rangatahi Maori active - Willie Jackson

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 12:19

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson today helped launch a new fund to provide direct financial support for tamariki and rangatahi MÄori throughout the South Island who is experiencing financial hardship and missing out on physical activity opportunities.

"Through Te KÄ«wai Fund, we can offer more opportunities for MÄori to be involved in active recreation, sport and community activities - particularly for those who are missing out and who live in high deprivation areas," Willie Jackson says.

The fund is being disbursed by Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu, the South Island WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency, in partnership with Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa. It will assist around 2,500 tamariki and rangatahi MÄori through an investment of $850,000 over the next two years.

The Minister was joined by Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu Chief Executive Helen Leahy and Sport NZ’s Chief Executive Raelene Castle at Te PÄ o RÄkaihautÅ« in Åtautahi, Christchurch to launch the fund.

Funding is available to help pay for new equipment, registration fees, shoes or uniforms, and other costs that could be a barrier to being physically active.

The partnership between Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa and Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu will help strengthen each organisation’s understanding of MÄori participation in play, active recreation and sport and how to reduce barriers for our tamariki and rangatahi MÄori. As such, the fund will be based on Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu knowledge, experience and understanding of whÄnau needs and aspirations, Willie Jackson says.

The fund is a two-year pilot and will be evaluated by Sport NZ Ihi Aotearoa and Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu to assess the viability of the initiative and whether it can be extended in future years. It will also help inform future policy on how to further reduce participation barriers for tamariki and rangatahi MÄori.