Single tane, sole parent dads supported into papakainga housing - Willie Jackson

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 12:19

Six whānau in Pāpāmoa receive the keys to their brand-new rental homes today, in stage four of a papakāinga project providing safe and affordable housing in the regions.

Minister for Māori Development, Willie Jackson congratulates Mangatawa Pāpāmoa Blocks Incorporated on the opening of three affordable rentals and three social housing whare.

Stage four of this papakāinga also includes the completion of infrastructure for three additional sites where whānau will soon build and own their own homes.

"The six affordable rental and social housing whare have been specifically built to support single tāne who are sole parents," Willie Jackson says.

"The Mangatawa whānau have a great understanding of where the need lies within their community and have taken the steps to get help to those who need it most."

Te Puni Kōkiri has invested $1.1 million into this project and Mangatawa Pāpāmoa Blocks Incorporated contributed more than $746,000 to bring stage four to life.

Mangatawa Pāpāmoa Blocks Incorporated whānau have been building their housing stock since 2011, and currently managers 36 whare on their papakāinga in the Bay of Plenty. They have done this through different stages of development and Te Puni Kōkiri has supported the project since stage two.