ILT by-election nominations closed, candidates confirmed

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 14:02

Nominations for the ILT By-Election closed at midday today, with a total of five nominees vying for one position on the six-person board.

The confirmed list of candidates is;

- Louise Evans - Reece McDonald - Jason McKenzie - John Pringle - Lindsay Thomas

Candidate profiles for each of the nominees are now available online at www.icc.govt.nz/2021-ilt-by-election

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said Invercargill residents within the ILT election boundary would have the chance to cast their vote from 5 May.

"The election is carried out by postal voting, similar to what we’ve recently experienced with the ICC by-election earlier this year, and the 2019 Local Authority Elections," Mr Morris said.

"Residents should start receiving their voting papers in the first week voting is open.

"You can then post them back to us until 21 May, after which time you’ll need to drop off your vote in person to a ballot box at the Invercargill City Council Civic Administration Building in Esk Street, or at the Invercargill Public Library in Dee Street to make sure your vote arrives before voting closes."

Voting will close on election day at midday on Thursday, 27 May.