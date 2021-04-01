Lawyer Sue Grey releases open letter to PM about 'unlawful Covid Vaccine Rollout'

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 12:44

Co-leader of the NZ Outdoors Party Sue Grey has released an open letter to the Government regarding illegalities and misleading claims about the Pfizer Comirnaty experimental mRNA /spike protein vaccine approval and rollout.

Party Health Spokesperson Tracy Livingston said "Not only is the vaccine rollout illegal but it has misled the people of New Zealand about vital safety information they need to make an informed decision. Sue's letter lays it all out clearly and asks the government to urgently address the issues."

"The public has been told this vaccine is approved, safe and effective, but in fact it has only provisional consent for a limited number of patients. Our people should not be treated as guinea pigs for an international trial of a novel drug." says Tracy Livingston "This is nothing but a mass experiment with absolutely no long term safety testing. The Government's definition of "safe and effective" is entirely different to the general public's, and the messaging promoted by the Government and its PR spin team, is seriously misleading.

Pfizer itself is not confident that Comirnaty is "safe and effective" as it insisted on indemnity from the New Zealand and other world governments before it would supply its product. There are so many serious gaps in the clinical (safety) trials which won't be finished until 2023. So far this experiential vaccine has just been tested short term on healthy people. The consent from Medsafe is only "provisional" which only allows "restricted use for a limited number of patients". The government's actions in overlooking the law and offering it to our entire population, brings the government and its medical approval system into disrepute. The public must be able to trust the government. Yet when you look past their media campaign and read the fine print, it is clear the government has misled us ."

The Outdoors Party advocates for educating and empowering people to enhance their own immunity and using established therapies with proven health benefits. One of the most obvious is Vitamin D which you get from sunshine. It's inexcusable that the government has completely ignored cheap safe well proven remedies in favour of an expensive, novel technology that is not proven to be safe and which may simply compound problems by creating asymptomatic carriers who can still spread infection.

The NZ Outdoors Party calls on the Government to halt the vaccine rollout immediately until all these issues are addressed and resolved.