Kiri Allan to take leave of absence

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 10:15

Kiri Allan, Minister of Conservation and Emergency Management will undertake a leave of absence while she undergoes medical treatment for cervical cancer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

"I consider Kiri not just a colleague, but a friend. This news has been devastating. But I also know that Kiri is a person of determination, and as we’ve talked over the past few days I can hear how focused she is on her treatment, and ultimately her return," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Kiri’s Parliamentary family will do everything possible to support her during her treatment and recovery.

"Until Kiri is able to return to work I am appointing Acting Ministers to her portfolios.

"Kris Faafoi will be Acting Minister of Emergency Management. He has held the portfolio previously so brings knowledge and experience with him to the Acting role.

"Ayesha Verrall will be the Acting Minister of Conservation and Peeni Henare will be Acting Associate Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage.

"I look forward to welcoming Kiri back on the team and into Cabinet upon her return," Jacinda Ardern said.

Kiri has asked for privacy as she and her whanau focus on her care and recovery.