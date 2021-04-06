Ngati Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill passes Third Reading - Little

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 18:19

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little welcomed ngā uri o Ngāti Hinerangi to Parliament today to witness the third reading of their Treaty settlement legislation, the Ngāti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill.

"I want to acknowledge ngā uri o Ngāti Hinerangi and the Crown negotiations teams for working tirelessly during the negotiations process. This is a significant milestone to see this legislation passed," Andrew Little said.

The settlement provides Crown apology redress, including an agreed historical account, and Crown acknowledgements of its historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Ngāti Hinerangi will receive financial and commercial redress of $8.1 million, and cultural redress, including a cultural fund of $200,000 and a marae rebuild fund of $20,000. Fourteen sites of cultural significance will be returned to them. The cultural redress package also provides for the development of relationships with key Crown agencies and a co-governance arrangement over the upper part of the Waihou and Piako catchments.

"This marks a new beginning in realising the settlement promises made to Ngāti Hinerangi," Andrew Little said.

"When the Deed of Settlement was signed in May 2019 at Te Ohaki Marae, the Ngāti Hinerangi Chair Phil Smith likened it to a new Treaty between Ngāti Hinerangi and the Crown. In many ways that is true. Today we are reaffirming our relationship with hope and a vision for the future generations of Ngāti Hinerangi"

"This settlement signifies a new phase in the partnership between the Crown and Ngāti Hinerangi, Andrew Little said."

Copies of the Ngāti Hinerangi Deed of Settlement are available at: https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-Hinerangi/

The Ngāti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill can be found at: http://www.legislation.govt.nz/