National calls for ACC and Super Fund to front Select Committee - Brownlee

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 12:44

National will seek support at the next meeting of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee to call in the New Zealand Super Fund and ACC Investment Fund to discuss the ethical investment parameters they work within, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says.

"As a good international citizen New Zealand has a strong reputation for upholding human rights and it is appropriate for the Select Committee to seek assurances from these organisations as despite their independence from government, their decisions can affect New Zealand’s international reputation.

"The recent allegation of Super Fund investment in a company associated with military government activity in Myanmar demonstrates the need for parliamentary confidence in the ethical investment decision structure independently exercised by the funds.

"Putting this on the agenda of the Select Committee is most appropriate."