Have your say on our plan for the next ten years - Waikato District Council

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 16:05

Feedback opens today on Waikato District Council’s consultation document as it looks to prepare the 2021-31 Long Term Plan, which is the district’s plan of attack for the next 10 years.

Our plan, which is reviewed and updated every three years, is asking three key questions: what general rate increase option you prefer, should we sell our pensioner housing and should we continue our inorganic kerbside rubbish collection service. At the same time, we’re also asking for feedback on the way we hand out funding, user fees and charges, our development contributions policy and the community hall catchment review.

We’re proposing a "hard and fast" general rate increase in year 1 of 9% and then 3.5% for year 2 and 3 of the plan. Our other option sets the general rate increase at 7% in year 1, 6% in year 2 and 4% in year 3.

The inorganic kerbside rubbish collection service has been popular in the Waikato district for a long time, but it is becoming harder and harder to deliver, not just because of rising costs in this area.

We have 34 pensioner flats in Tuakau, Huntly and Ngaruawahia. We’re proposing to sell these to a dedicated social housing provider.

Waikato district Mayor Allan Sanson says we need to balance what we can deliver with what is affordable in terms of rates and debt. "As a fast growth area council, this balancing act will prove to be a huge challenge for us all in the coming years. We need to keep up with this growth, while making sure our community is a desirable place to live, work and play.