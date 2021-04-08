Directors bring fresh skills to Venture Timaru board - council

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 09:27

Timaru District Council has appointed four new directors to the board of Timaru District’s economic and tourism agency, Venture Timaru.

The appointments replace two former board members and the chair, who will retire this year. Replacements with experience and knowledge of the rural sector and tourism were being sought as well as someone suitable to be a future chair.

The new appointees are:

Dr Anthony Brien

Tony Howey

Stacey Scott

Karl TeRaki

They joined current board chair Mark Rogers and directors Raeleen de Joux and Erin McNaught from 1 April.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen, who was on the interview panel, said that each of the candidates brought a unique set of skills to the table, and would provide great strength to the board going forward.

"There is so much untapped potential in our district from both an economic and tourism perspective, and it’s important that a body such as Venture Timaru has a board with a wide range of experience that can provide strong leadership," he said.

"It’s fantastic that we were able to find this calibre of candidate within our district, as local residents they are both professionally and personally invested in seeing this whole district grow and prosper.

"The decision was made to increase the board from a five to six members to reflect the additional skills required with the expansion of the organisation to cover tourism and visitor promotions.

"The four new members and our existing board members offer the governance and specific sector experience to help Venture Timaru go from strength to strength.

"I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the previous directors for their work for the community over their tenure, they’ve left an organisation in great shape for the future."

The roles were publicly advertised through the Institute of Directors, from 20 applicants a shortlist of seven candidates was interviewed by the Council’s Director and Trustee Appointment Subcommittee with the appointment being approved by Council last month.