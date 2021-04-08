Two more Christchurch schools complete - Chris Hipkins

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 09:49

Two more schools are now complete as part of the Christchurch Schools Rebuild Programme, with work about to get under way on another, says Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Te Ara Koropiko - West Spreydon School will welcome students to their new buildings for the start of Term 2. The newly rebuilt school boasts 14 new teaching spaces across three blocks and a refurbished administration block.

The redevelopment at Oaklands School in Halswell has also been recently completed, with a new teaching block including a library, link building for new entrants and administration block. Several other buildings on the site have also been refurbished.

"The CSR programme is delivering on the Government’s commitment to ensure all students and teachers can learn and work in quality environments. This is a major programme of work across Christchurch, and I’m delighted with the progress being made."

Work is about to begin on the extension and refurbishment of Mairehau High School to build a 21st century technology and specialist education building, as well as structural repairs to other buildings.

"I’m proud of what we’re achieving in Christchurch, and I hope students, teachers and their communities are as well. Schools aren’t just places of learning - they bring people together and connect communities, which is vital in post-earthquake Christchurch," says Chris Hipkins.

"We have made great progress delivering new and refurbished schools in Christchurch through the CSR programme. The city now enjoys one of the most modern education networks in the country, and I want to thank principals, boards, teachers, students and their families for their ongoing support with this work.

"There is still more to be done. Rebuilding or refurbishing 115 schools across greater Christchurch is an unprecedented programme of work, and some schools have had to be patient as we’ve prioritised work across the city based on the greatest need."

Key facts about the CSR programme

The CSR programme is in its eighth year. As at the end of March 2021:

- 64 CSR schools are complete

- 51 schools remain in the programme at various stages of development; 20 are in construction, 29 are in various stages of planning and design, and two are yet to enter the programme.