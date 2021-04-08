Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 10:50

Six MÄori scholars have been awarded NgÄrimu VC and the 28th (MÄori) Battalion Memorial scholarships for 2021, Associate Education Minister and NgÄrimu Board Chair, Kelvin Davis announced today.

The prestigious Manakura Award was also presented for the first time since 2018.

"These awards are a tribute to the heroes of the 28th (MÄori) Battalion. They were established to assist outstanding MÄori scholars to go on to influence future generations as those of the Battalion have done," Kelvin Davis said.

"Our Government is committed to reducing inequalities in education and improving the outcomes and experience of Äkonga MÄori and their whÄnau. While we have made progress through a range of initiatives over the last three years, these scholarships have been supporting MÄori achievers to succeed in education since 1948.

"The scholarships provide financial assistance to exceptional MÄori who are undertaking tertiary study and who demonstrate leadership, a strong commitment to educational success and a desire to give back to their communities, whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi," Kelvin Davis said.

Kelvin Davis said whÄnau is a strong theme for this year’s NgÄrimu Awards with a father and daughter amongst the recipients. Sir Wira Gardiner is the winner of the Manakura Award and his daughter, Rakaitemania Parata Gardiner, is also a NgÄrimu recipient.

"TÄ Wira was recognised for his lifetime of achievements in NgÄrimu mahi and his leadership, commitment and work over many years," Kelvin Davis said.

The six MÄori scholarship recipients are as follows:

Kirihautu Durie-Ngata (Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti, NgÄti Porou, RangitÄne, NgÄti Kauwhata)

Rakaitemania Parata-Gardiner (NgÄti Porou, Te WhÄnau-a-Apanui, NgÄti Pikiao, NgÄti Awa, Ngai Tahu)

Isaac Smiler (NgÄti Kahungunu, Waikato)

Roimata-O-Te-Ora Claasen (NgÄti Porou)

Traci Crawford (NgÄti Porou)

Hanareia Ehau-Taumaunu (NgÄti Porou, Te WhÄnau-a-Apanui, Te Ätiawa, NgÄ UepÅhatu)

This year’s doctoral recipient is Hanareia Ehau-Taumaunu who will be studying a PhD in Plant Pathology at the Pennsylvania State University in the United States.

The two Master’s recipients are Traci Crawford currently studying Masters in Specialist Teaching at Massey University and Roimata-O-Te-Ora Claasen taking up a Master of Business Administration at the University of Oxford in England.

The three undergraduate recipients are Isaac Smiler studying Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of Otago, Rakaitemania Parata-Gardiner who is studying towards a Bachelor of Law at the University of Waikato and Kirihautu Durie-Ngata who is studying towards a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in Accounting and MÄori and Indigenous Studies at the University of Waikato.

One hundred and fifteen NgÄrimu Scholarship applications were received for the 2021 funding round.

"The six successful recipients have shown strength and determination to succeed despite facing significant challenges in 2020. I congratulate them and their whÄnau and look forward to hearing about their future success," Kelvin Davis said.

Also being recognised at this year’s awards evening are the 2020 winners of the NgÄrimu VC and 28th (MÄori) Battalion Memorial Scholarship Fund Video competition, Anahera Te Moana from Te Kura Mana MÄori o WhangaparÄoa in the te reo MÄori category and Jess Jenkins from Tawa College in the bilingual category.