Maori wards welcomed by Palmerston North City Council

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 15:29

Palmerston North City Council has resolved to establish a MÄori ward(s) for the 2022 and 2025 local government elections. This follows the passing of the Local Electoral (MÄori Wards and MÄori Constituencies) Amendment Act 2021.

It also follows the Council’s decision in 2017 to establish MÄori ward(s) after consulting with the community. However, a binding poll held in 2018 overturned this decision.

Deputy Mayor Aleisha Rutherford says yesterday’s vote is a significant step that honours our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, one that reflects our partnership with tangata whenua and respects the wishes of mana whenua.

"We have a fantastic relationship with local iwi and have already benefited from the contributions of RangitÄne at committee, as appointed members share their knowledge and expertise in tikanga MÄori. This decision gives those on the Maori roll an opportunity to vote for their representation at the next two local body elections.

"Council has over the last couple of years given priority to progressing a partnership with mana whenua RangitÄne o ManawatÅ«. The iwi has consistently challenged the council to ensure wider MÄori community interests are represented and Council can inspire tangata whenua to actively participate in shaping our City

Deputy Mayor Rutherford is referencing the 2019 Palmerston North City Council and RangitÄne Partnership Agreement and Kawenata in relation to the ancestral site of Te Motu o Poutoa, which among other commitments identifies input into Council’s governance and representation, specifies participation in ongoing discussions regarding iwi representation and involvement in Council’s business.

Also, since 2020, Council has had RangitÄne o ManawatÅ« representatives appointed to four formal council committees: RangitÄne o ManawatÅ«, Community Development, Economic Development and Environmental Sustainability. Appointed members have full voting rights at committee, however, the Local Government Act does not allow for Appointed Members to sit as Council members.

What happens now?

As Council has resolved to establish MÄori wards, a representation review is now automatically triggered. A representation review would look at Palmerston North’s overall approach to electing councillors by considering the structure of wards, alongside the number of councillors, the names of the wards and whether community boards should be established.

The Local Electoral Act sets out the calculation which determines the number of MÄori ward councillors. The calculation is based on the number of MÄori and general electors in the City, related to the number of councillors.

Palmerston North in 2021 (based on the Statistics New Zealand population estimates as of June 2020), is expected to have one or two MÄori ward seats depending on the number of total councillor seats in the MÄori and general wards.

The representation review consultation is expected to take place in August 2021.